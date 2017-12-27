Biloxi police need help identifying thieves caught on camera taking a utility trailer

Police hope someone will recognize a stolen utility trailer or the pickup truck used to haul it away from a parking lot on Eisenhower Drive early Christmas Eve morning.
It’s possible someone could recognize the thieves from surveillance pictures, although it’s hard to see their faces in photos police provided to the media.
Two unidentified male suspects stole a 1987 Wells Cargo utility trailer from a business parking lot, Biloxi Police Major Christopher De Back said.
The thieves used a white extended-cab Chevrolet truck with a white camper shell to steal the 16-foot by 10-foot trailer, De Back said. Numerous items were on the trailer when it was stolen from the 200 block of Eisenhower, he said.
Investigators learned through video surveillance footage that the truck had been on the property before, he said.
The lifted, enclosed trailer is black with silver trim, has a dual axle and dual doors on the front and the back.
Anyone with information or who may know who the suspects are is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-396-0641 or its Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112.
Or tipsters can email the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
