Biloxi police detectives are looking for the people seen on camera taking a utility trailer.
Biloxi police detectives are looking for the people seen on camera taking a utility trailer. Biloxi Police Department
Biloxi police detectives are looking for the people seen on camera taking a utility trailer. Biloxi Police Department

Crime

Biloxi police need help identifying thieves caught on camera taking a utility trailer

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

December 27, 2017 05:25 PM

Biloxi

Police hope someone will recognize a stolen utility trailer or the pickup truck used to haul it away from a parking lot on Eisenhower Drive early Christmas Eve morning.

It’s possible someone could recognize the thieves from surveillance pictures, although it’s hard to see their faces in photos police provided to the media.

Two unidentified male suspects stole a 1987 Wells Cargo utility trailer from a business parking lot, Biloxi Police Major Christopher De Back said.

The thieves used a white extended-cab Chevrolet truck with a white camper shell to steal the 16-foot by 10-foot trailer, De Back said. Numerous items were on the trailer when it was stolen from the 200 block of Eisenhower, he said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Investigators learned through video surveillance footage that the truck had been on the property before, he said.

The lifted, enclosed trailer is black with silver trim, has a dual axle and dual doors on the front and the back.

Anyone with information or who may know who the suspects are is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-396-0641 or its Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112.

Or tipsters can email the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Police update on Artes Street home invasion 0:36

Police update on Artes Street home invasion
He threw away a purse at a gas station. What was inside led to an OS police investigation. 2:42

He threw away a purse at a gas station. What was inside led to an OS police investigation.

View More Video