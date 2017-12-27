The woman on the left is wanted in connection to credit card fraud that happened Dec. 11 at the Biloxi Super Walmart. The woman pictured on the right is wanted for a Dec. 12 incident of credit card fraud at the same location.
The woman on the left is wanted in connection to credit card fraud that happened Dec. 11 at the Biloxi Super Walmart. The woman pictured on the right is wanted for a Dec. 12 incident of credit card fraud at the same location. Biloxi Police Department

Crime

They’re wanted for credit card fraud at Walmart. Have you seen them?

Sun Herald

December 27, 2017 10:20 AM

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two people wanted in two different instances of credit card fraud.

The first incident occurred around 7:25 a.m. Dec. 11 when the victim’s credit card was used to make a purchase of over $500 at the Biloxi Walmart on CT Switzer Sr. Drive.

The second incident occurred around 3:55 a.m. Dec. 12 at the same location when a victim’s credit card was used to make a purchase of over $300.

Anyone who has information should contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation division at 228-435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

