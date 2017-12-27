Jospeh Nelson Wills II
This Kentucky man stole a tool and some change, police say. Now he has a $50,000 bond.

Biloxi police say they started investigating a reported car burglary on Dec. 8. And on Wednesday morning, they made an arrest.

Biloxi police Major Christopher De Back said Joseph Nelson Will, 33, of Newport, Kentucky, was arrested at about 1:30 Wednesday morning on a charge of burglary of a vehicle.

The arrest stems from an investigation that was launched Dec. 8 when a report was made about an auto burglary on the third floor parking garage of Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino at 280 Beach Blvd. in Biloxi. Among the items stolen from the vehicle were some change and a power tool, De Back said.

Will’s bond was set at $50,000 by Judge Bruce Strong.

