Slidell Police Department
Slidell Police Department

Crime

4 women arrested after brawl in Slidell Walmart goes viral

Associated Press

December 26, 2017 03:48 PM

SLIDELL, La.

Four women were arrested after a large brawl at a Walmart in southeastern Louisiana.

Slidell Police Department said on Monday that more than 10 people were involved in the fight on Saturday afternoon. Two of the people were taken a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

A 15-second video shows a group of women fighting and shoving each other near cash registers inside the store. Police were told that some of people were using pepper spray.

“The motive of the fight was due to a previous conflict between two different families, and by chance, the two groups encountered each other at Walmart,” police said in a press release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police have charged 19-year-old Alexis Neal of Slidell, 38-year-old Majara Walker of Slidell, 17-year-old Seanice Warren of St. Louis, Mo., and 22-year-old Morgan Walker of Slidell with disturbing the peace by fighting.

Police also said videos of the brawl went “viral” on several social media websites.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Police update on Artes Street home invasion 0:36

Police update on Artes Street home invasion
He threw away a purse at a gas station. What was inside led to an OS police investigation. 2:42

He threw away a purse at a gas station. What was inside led to an OS police investigation.

View More Video