4 women arrested after brawl in Slidell Walmart goes viral

Four women were arrested after a large brawl at a Walmart in southeastern Louisiana.
Slidell Police Department said on Monday that more than 10 people were involved in the fight on Saturday afternoon. Two of the people were taken a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
A 15-second video shows a group of women fighting and shoving each other near cash registers inside the store. Police were told that some of people were using pepper spray.
“The motive of the fight was due to a previous conflict between two different families, and by chance, the two groups encountered each other at Walmart,” police said in a press release.
Never miss a local story.
Police have charged 19-year-old Alexis Neal of Slidell, 38-year-old Majara Walker of Slidell, 17-year-old Seanice Warren of St. Louis, Mo., and 22-year-old Morgan Walker of Slidell with disturbing the peace by fighting.
Police also said videos of the brawl went “viral” on several social media websites.
Comments