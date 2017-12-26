Antonio Lamar Bogan
A Gulfport man is headed to federal prison for trafficking crack cocaine on the Coast.

By Robin Fitzgerald

December 26, 2017 12:25 PM

A Gulfport man has been sentenced to 16 years and seven months in prison for trafficking crack cocaine in Harrison County.

Antonio Lamar Bogan, 32, learned his fate Thursday in U.S. District Court, when Judge Louis Guirola Jr. also fined him $5,000, court records show.

A federal grand jury had indicted Bogan and Nicholas Deron Otis, 42, on multiple charges in December 2016.

Bogan accepted a plea deal on June 6, admitting he distributed crack cocaine in Harrison County on Sept. 27, 2013.

He has been in custody since Feb. 26, when Pass Christian police arrested him on a malicious mischief charge. Federal marshals placed a hold on him on the indicted charges.

Guirola sentenced Otis to 20 years in prison Nov. 15 for distributing powder cocaine in Harrison County on April 3, 2014. Guirola also fined him $3,000 and ordered Otis to start his time in a federal prison after he finishes serving nine years in state prison for distributing marijuana.

Otis pleaded guilty June 6 on a charge filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office instead of an indicted charge. He was sentenced on the marijuana charge in April in Harrison County Circuit Court.

The indictment alleged both men distributed 500 grams or more of cocaine from 2009 until the date of their indictment Dec. 12, 2016. Under federal sentencing guidelines, the 500-gram range involves one to 11 pounds of cocaine.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

