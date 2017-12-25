Brittany Faith Beck, 39, was arrested Dec. 24, 2017, on a charge of felony DUI, 3rd offense.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, Dec. 24

Sun Herald

December 25, 2017 12:33 PM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, by Coast law enforcement officials.

The charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

