Crime

The FBI wanted her for bank robbery. She was caught panhandling.

Sun Herald

December 23, 2017 05:09 PM

Gulfport police have arrested a woman accused of robbing banks in Arizona, Alabama and Louisiana.

According to a press release from Gulfport police, officers arrested Miranda Marie Maloney, 33, for being a fugitive from justice.

Patrol units responded to a report of panhandling near the 2800 block of 25th Avenue Saturday. Officers contacted Maloney and, while verifying her information, discovered she was wanted out of Phoenix for bank robbery by the FBI.

FBI agents assisted Gulfport police with the fugitive arrest of Maloney.

