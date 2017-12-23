The FBI wanted her for bank robbery. She was caught panhandling.

Gulfport police have arrested a woman accused of robbing banks in Arizona, Alabama and Louisiana.
According to a press release from Gulfport police, officers arrested Miranda Marie Maloney, 33, for being a fugitive from justice.
Patrol units responded to a report of panhandling near the 2800 block of 25th Avenue Saturday. Officers contacted Maloney and, while verifying her information, discovered she was wanted out of Phoenix for bank robbery by the FBI.
FBI agents assisted Gulfport police with the fugitive arrest of Maloney.
