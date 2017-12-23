Erica White
She took thousands of dollars from a hotel room, police say. This wasn’t the first time.

Sun Herald

December 23, 2017 12:54 PM

A Memphis woman is in custody after allegedly taking thousands of dollars from Biloxi hotel rooms, police say.

According to Biloxi Police Maj. Chris De Back, officers responded to the IP Casino Resort around 1:27 a.m. Saturday in reference to a currency theft.

The victim reported that a woman, later identified as 26-year-old Erica White, had taken $8,000 from his hotel room after the two had become acquainted.

White was located in the casino parking garage attemtping to leave, De Back said.

During further investigation, it was discovered that White had an outstanding warrant for grand larceny from an incident reported Oct. 30, 2017.

De Back said in the earlier incident, White allegedly took $10,000 from a victim’s hotel room, also at the IP Casino Resort, after the two became acquainted.

White was arrested on a charge of grand larceny for the Saturday incident and transported to the Harrison County jail.

Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set a bond of $25,000 for the December event and $5,000 for the October incident.

