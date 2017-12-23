Timothy Jordan, 20, was arrested Dec. 22, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of burglary of a vehicle.
Timothy Jordan, 20, was arrested Dec. 22, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of burglary of a vehicle. Harrison County jail
Timothy Jordan, 20, was arrested Dec. 22, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of burglary of a vehicle. Harrison County jail

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Friday, Dec. 22, 2017

Sun Herald

December 23, 2017 08:37 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, by Coast law enforcement officials.

The charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County detention center dockets.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Police update on Artes Street home invasion 0:36

Police update on Artes Street home invasion
He threw away a purse at a gas station. What was inside led to an OS police investigation. 2:42

He threw away a purse at a gas station. What was inside led to an OS police investigation.

View More Video