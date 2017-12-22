Kristian Jacob Killmer
Kristian Jacob Killmer Courtesy of Ocean Springs Police Department
Kristian Jacob Killmer Courtesy of Ocean Springs Police Department

Crime

He was ‘carhopping’ with two minors in an Ocean Springs neighborhood, police say

Sun Herald

December 22, 2017 04:22 PM

An Ocean Springs man is in custody after “carhopping” in the Trentwood subdivision with two juveniles, police say.

Ocean Springs police officers received a report early Tuesday of a suspicious man in the neighborhood, Detective Captain William Jackson said in a press release.

Officers found Kristian J. Killmer, 18, and two juveniles, a 15-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl.

After questioning, officer say all three were “carhopping,” which means checking to see if vehicles were left unlocked. The suspects then took anything of value out of the vehicles they found to be unlocked, Jackson said. He did not disclose what was stolen.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Killmer was arrested on three charges of auto burglary and two counts of directing or causing a youth to commit a felony. He is in the Ocean Springs jail under a $50,000 bond.

The juveniles’ cases have been turned over to the Jackson County Youth Court.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Police update on Artes Street home invasion 0:36

Police update on Artes Street home invasion
He threw away a purse at a gas station. What was inside led to an OS police investigation. 2:42

He threw away a purse at a gas station. What was inside led to an OS police investigation.

View More Video