He was ‘carhopping’ with two minors in an Ocean Springs neighborhood, police say

An Ocean Springs man is in custody after “carhopping” in the Trentwood subdivision with two juveniles, police say.
Ocean Springs police officers received a report early Tuesday of a suspicious man in the neighborhood, Detective Captain William Jackson said in a press release.
Officers found Kristian J. Killmer, 18, and two juveniles, a 15-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl.
After questioning, officer say all three were “carhopping,” which means checking to see if vehicles were left unlocked. The suspects then took anything of value out of the vehicles they found to be unlocked, Jackson said. He did not disclose what was stolen.
Killmer was arrested on three charges of auto burglary and two counts of directing or causing a youth to commit a felony. He is in the Ocean Springs jail under a $50,000 bond.
The juveniles’ cases have been turned over to the Jackson County Youth Court.
