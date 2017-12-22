Benjamin Highton, 26, was arrested Dec. 21, 2017, by Long Beach Police on charges of DUI 4th offense, DUI third or subsequent conviction, and possession of a weapon by a felon. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, DUI second offense, suspended license, disregard for traffic control devices, resisting arrest and open container violation.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017

Sun Herald

December 22, 2017 08:57 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 09:03 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, by Coast law enforcement officials.

The charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

