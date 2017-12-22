More Videos

Crime

Biloxi police investigate shooting at apartment complex

By Kate Magandy

kmagandy@sunherald.com

December 22, 2017 06:14 AM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Biloxi police are investigating a Friday morning shooting that put one person in the hospital.

Officers responded to the Hidden Oaks Apartments minutes after midnight on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, there were no victims, but witnesses said they saw a person limping away, according to Maj. Christopher De Back.

Meanwhile, a 44-year-old man was reported to be at a local hospital with a gunshot wound that is not life-threatening. De Back said it appears he was shot during a verbal altercation with another person.

Investigators are trying to confirm details and locate the second person.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any other incident is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 – online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy

