A Gautier couple is indicted on felony tax evasion charges. Both deny wrongdoing.

A Jackson County grand jury has indicted a Gautier couple on tax evasion charges, court records show.
Charles Stevenson Moye Jr., 51, and Lorinda K. Moye, 47, are indicted together on one count of felony tax evasion for allegedly failing to pay state income taxes in 2013 and 2014.
In addition, the grand jury indicted Lorinda Moye on an additional charge of tax evasion. In that case, Lorinda Moye is accused of under-reporting sales tax liabilities at the U.S. 90 business, Firestone of Gautier, Inc.
Both have pleaded not guilty.
According to the state Department of Revenue’s Tax Lien Registry, Lorinda Moye owes more than $49,000 in back taxes.
Charles Moye, the registry showed, has tax liens of more than $3,400 in back taxes that are owed.
Following their indictments, both were allowed to remain free on bond. They are tentatively scheduled to go to trial in February.
If convicted, Lorinda and Charles Moye could each face fines of up to $100,000 and a prison sentence of up to five years.
