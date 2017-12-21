Crime

He had a history of breaking into Jackson County homes. Now, he’s headed to prison.

By Margaret Baker

mbbaker@sunherald.com

December 21, 2017 01:27 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 02:51 PM

A judge imposed a 15-year, day-for-day sentence for a Vancleave man with a history of felony convictions that led to his prosecution as a habitual offender on property crime violations, according to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.

John Coty Herrington, 26, pleaded guilty to one count each of burglary and auto burglary in November for the burglaries he committed on Nov. 14, 2016, in the community where he lived.

Judge Dale Harkey sentenced Herrington on Tuesday, also ordering him to pay a total of $3,000 in fines. The judge sentenced Herrington to seven years in prison for the auto burglary charge to run concurrently to the residential burglary sentence.

The judge also ordered Herrington’s placement in prison in the Recidivism Reduction Program, which is meant to help offenders learn how to refrain from committing more crimes once they are released.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department investigated the cases, arresting Herrington near the crime scene. Herrington later admitted breaking into a vehicle and a home in rural Jackson County.

Herrington was indicted as a habitual offender on the two charges because he had seven prior felony convictions, four of which were for other residential burglaries.

As a habitual offender, Harrington is not eligible for parole.

“People have a right to feel safe and secure in their homes,” District Attorney Tony Lawrence said. “This defendant has demonstrated his disregard for the laws of this state by continuing to burglarize homes in our community. I hope this 15-year, day-for-day sentence sends a message that if you continue to violate the law, we will hold you accountable as a habitual offender.”

Assistant District Attorney William “Bill” Barrett prosecuted the case.

Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45

  • Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

    Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips

Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

