Candice Hammond, 38, was arrested December 20, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny.
Candice Hammond, 38, was arrested December 20, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny. Jackson County jail
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, December 20, 2017

Sun Herald

December 21, 2017 07:28 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 10:27 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, by Coast law enforcement officials.

The charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

