Man shot in Gulfport, police say

A man was shot Sunday afternoon in the 3100 block of 6th Avenue, police said.
The wounded man was being “transported for medical treatment,” the Gulfport Police Department tweeted shortly before 4:30 p.m.
The neighborhood, in the Brickyard Bayou area, is on a dead-end street just north of Pass Road.
The initial call for help was for a man with a gunshot wound to the neck.
Details were not immediately available from police, though the tweet said the victim was found wounded.
A man living nearby was working on a vehicle in his yard shortly after the shooting. He said he didn’t hear a shot fired.
“I heard kids (teens) running down the street screaming and I saw cop cars coming by three or four minutes later,” said the man, who asked not to be identified.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
