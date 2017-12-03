Crime

Man shot in Gulfport, police say

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

December 03, 2017 04:35 PM

Gulfport

A man was shot Sunday afternoon in the 3100 block of 6th Avenue, police said.

The wounded man was being “transported for medical treatment,” the Gulfport Police Department tweeted shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The neighborhood, in the Brickyard Bayou area, is on a dead-end street just north of Pass Road.

The initial call for help was for a man with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Details were not immediately available from police, though the tweet said the victim was found wounded.

A man living nearby was working on a vehicle in his yard shortly after the shooting. He said he didn’t hear a shot fired.

“I heard kids (teens) running down the street screaming and I saw cop cars coming by three or four minutes later,” said the man, who asked not to be identified.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

