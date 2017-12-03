Phillip Wayne Nolen, 41, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, on controlled substance charge and a parole warrant.
Phillip Wayne Nolen, 41, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, on controlled substance charge and a parole warrant. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017

December 03, 2017 01:15 PM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officials.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

