Facing 30 years in prison, he’s got the highest sentence in meth-trafficking case

A Lucedale felon’s past activities caught up with him when a federal judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison for trafficking meth.
Shawntae Maurice Fairley, 27, was among eight George and Greene county residents arrested in a two-year investigation of drug activity by members and associates of the Black Gangster Disciples street gang, according to the FBI.
Federal agents arrested his co-defendants in February. The FBI identified all of them except Fairley as gang members or associates.
“He is not a gang member and and he was not a ring-leader in trafficking meth,” said Ramirez Orozco, his attorney.
Never miss a local story.
“He got 30 years because of drugs that were calculated based on relevant conduct,” Orozco said.
Relevant conduct, under sentencing guidelines, considers what happened when crimes were committed or other crimes that show a pattern of conduct or a common scheme.
At the time of Fairley’s arrest on the federal indictment in March, he had been accused of having a stolen gun and being a felon found carrying two firearms. He was wanted by the George County Sheriff’s Department.
Also, Hattiesburg police had arrested Fairley on a marijuana distribution charge in 2013.
Senior U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. sentenced him Tuesday on a guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute meth, a judgment filed Friday shows.
Guirola also fined him $3,000.
Six of seven people charged in the same indictment have been sentenced.
Fairley’s 30 years, in sentencing tables, is 360 months.
Here’s what his co-defendants have received:
- Tarsen Deveal Fairley, 29: 262 months, $5,000 fine.
- Mareo Green, 36: 160 months, $8,000 fine.
- Timothy Adam Havard, 40: 108 months, $10,000 fine.
- Zack Bexton, 30: 102 months, $8,000 fine.
- Garnett Edwin Smith, 38, and Alisha Christina Smith, 36: 87 months each and $5,000 fines.
Jerry Street, 35, to be sentenced Tuesday, faces up to 240 months, or 20 years in prison.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments