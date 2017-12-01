17-year-old girl arrested after making threats against St. Martin High, sheriff says

A 17-year-old girl was arrested Friday on charges of making two threats against St. Martin High School.
The school was placed on lockdown Friday morning after a threatening note was discovered in a school bathroom, Jackson County School District Assistant Superintendent Michael Van Winkle said.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release that a bomb threat was found written on a girls bathroom wall Thursday afternoon, and a second threat involving a gun was found on a wall Friday morning. Officials believe the same teen is responsible for both threats.
Van Winkle said school officials were able to narrow down the pool of suspects by using surveillance footage of who had entered that bathroom that morning.
The 10th grader was arrested on charges of making a bomb threat toward the school and assault by threat of shooting. She was taken to Jackson County Youth Court.
