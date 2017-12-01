He stole $10,000 in cigarettes, sheriff says. He targeted Dollar General stores.

A Mobile man who stole $10,000 in cigarettes from four Dollar General stores has been taken into custody, Sheriff Keith Havard said.
Amos Lee Rudolph Jr., 24, stole several cases at a time from the stores within two hours on Sunday, Havard said.
Mobile police arrested Rudolph, 24, Wednesday on warrants involving felony shoplifting charges, he said. Rudolph was being held at the Mobile Metro Jail pending extradition to George County.
Investigators believe Rudolph stole cases of cigarettes from Dollar General stores on Mississippi 26, Mississippi 613 and U.S. 98, and on Winter Street in Lucedale, Havard said.
Investigators believed the suspect, an unidentified man later identified as Rudolph, had been traveling with a woman in a black Dodge Charger. The woman has not been arrested, a sheriff’s spokesperson said.
It’s unclear if all or most of the cigarettes have been recovered.
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the George County Sheriff’s Department at 601-947-4811.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
