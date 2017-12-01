Gunman tried to force store clerk to open the safe. A co-worker heard her screams.

A masked man armed with a gun tried to force a Dollar General worker to open the store’s safe, police said.
The gunman fled after the woman started screaming that she didn’t know the safe’s combination, Police Capt. William Jackson said.
A co-worker who heard her screams called 911 about 8:50 p.m. Thursday, he said.
The store is at 4401 Bienville Boulevard, also known as U.S. 90. It’s next to Spring Hill Church between Gibson Road and Lakeview Drive.
Never miss a local story.
The man had approached one of the workers and insisted she take him to the office, where the safe is, Jackson said.
The man left without money but is being sought on an armed robbery charge, he said.
The suspect wore a black beanie, white gloves and jeans.
Store security cameras took pictures that show the man and what appears to be a revolver, Jackson said.
The bandit apparently got spooked and left. It’s unclear if he left on foot or drove off in a vehicle, Jackson said.
To give a tip, call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
SunHerald.com will update this report as more details are released.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments