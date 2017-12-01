Ocean Springs police want help to identify this masked armed man who tried to force a Dollar General store worker to open the safe.
Ocean Springs police want help to identify this masked armed man who tried to force a Dollar General store worker to open the safe. Ocean Springs Police Department
Ocean Springs police want help to identify this masked armed man who tried to force a Dollar General store worker to open the safe. Ocean Springs Police Department

Crime

Gunman tried to force store clerk to open the safe. A co-worker heard her screams.

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

December 01, 2017 10:56 AM

Ocean Springs

A masked man armed with a gun tried to force a Dollar General worker to open the store’s safe, police said.

The gunman fled after the woman started screaming that she didn’t know the safe’s combination, Police Capt. William Jackson said.

A co-worker who heard her screams called 911 about 8:50 p.m. Thursday, he said.

The store is at 4401 Bienville Boulevard, also known as U.S. 90. It’s next to Spring Hill Church between Gibson Road and Lakeview Drive.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The man had approached one of the workers and insisted she take him to the office, where the safe is, Jackson said.

The man left without money but is being sought on an armed robbery charge, he said.

The suspect wore a black beanie, white gloves and jeans.

Store security cameras took pictures that show the man and what appears to be a revolver, Jackson said.

The bandit apparently got spooked and left. It’s unclear if he left on foot or drove off in a vehicle, Jackson said.

To give a tip, call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

SunHerald.com will update this report as more details are released.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport

    A car chase started in Gulfport and went to Gautier where police there picked up the chase, and ended in Moss Point.

Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport

Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport 1:36

Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport
Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood 2:03

Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood
Burglary brings out security concerns in Gulfport 1:04

Burglary brings out security concerns in Gulfport

View More Video