Teens bailed from a moving car during a police chase. Then cops searched the Camaro.

More Videos

Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport 1:36

Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport

Pause
Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood 2:03

Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood

Two men struck in Collins Ave hit-and-run 1:18

Two men struck in Collins Ave hit-and-run

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship 1:46

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship

Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park 1:27

Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park

Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson breaks down the Rebels' win 3:28

Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson breaks down the Rebels' win

Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions 4:11

Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched 3:12

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched

  • Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport

    A car chase started in Gulfport and went to Gautier where police there picked up the chase, and ended in Moss Point.

A car chase started in Gulfport and went to Gautier where police there picked up the chase, and ended in Moss Point. Karen Nelson klnelson@sunherald.com
A car chase started in Gulfport and went to Gautier where police there picked up the chase, and ended in Moss Point. Karen Nelson klnelson@sunherald.com

Crime

Teens bailed from a moving car during a police chase. Then cops searched the Camaro.

By Karen Nelson

klnelson@sunherald.com

December 01, 2017 10:28 AM

UPDATED 18 MINUTES AGO

Two people were taken into police custody after police chased them in a stolen car from Gulfport to Moss Point, police say.

Moss Point Police Chief Calvin Hutchins said his officers assisted the Metro Enforcment Team’s interdiction unit in the pursuit of a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro stolen in Gulfport.

The chase traveled east on Interstate 10 and then into Moss Point.

The suspect, identified as Searles Genesis McKinley of Gulfport, 18, and his 16-year-old female passenger, bailed out of the still moving vehicle on Main Street in downtown Moss Point and ran off westbound down Dantzler Street. The vehicle was left about 9 a.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A Good Samaritan who was at a nearby park ran across two lanes of traffic to put the car in park. The windshield wipers were still deployed.

Two handguns and a purse were left at the scene and could be seen on the ground.

A member of the Metro Enforcement Team took the female passenger into custody a short distance from the vehicle.

The driver was tracked using K9 officer Cora to a house on Arthur Street, where the suspect was hiding under the home. The suspect was bitten and treated at the scene by Acadian Ambulance personnel.

Gulfport police responded to the scene in Moss Point, where they took custody of both suspects and the vehicle. Gulfport is handling the investigation, Hutchins said in a press release.

Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport 1:36

Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport

Pause
Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood 2:03

Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood

Two men struck in Collins Ave hit-and-run 1:18

Two men struck in Collins Ave hit-and-run

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship 1:46

'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship

Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park 1:27

Gulfport Harbor Lights Christmas show at Jones Park

Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson breaks down the Rebels' win 3:28

Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson breaks down the Rebels' win

Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions 4:11

Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched 3:12

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched

  • Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport

    A car chase started in Gulfport and went to Gautier where police there picked up the chase, and ended in Moss Point.

Suspect bails out of car in Moss Point after chase that started in Gulfport

View More Video