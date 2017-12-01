Teens bailed from a moving car during a police chase. Then cops searched the Camaro.

Two people were taken into police custody after police chased them in a stolen car from Gulfport to Moss Point, police say.
Moss Point Police Chief Calvin Hutchins said his officers assisted the Metro Enforcment Team’s interdiction unit in the pursuit of a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro stolen in Gulfport.
The chase traveled east on Interstate 10 and then into Moss Point.
The suspect, identified as Searles Genesis McKinley of Gulfport, 18, and his 16-year-old female passenger, bailed out of the still moving vehicle on Main Street in downtown Moss Point and ran off westbound down Dantzler Street. The vehicle was left about 9 a.m.
A Good Samaritan who was at a nearby park ran across two lanes of traffic to put the car in park. The windshield wipers were still deployed.
Two handguns and a purse were left at the scene and could be seen on the ground.
A member of the Metro Enforcement Team took the female passenger into custody a short distance from the vehicle.
The driver was tracked using K9 officer Cora to a house on Arthur Street, where the suspect was hiding under the home. The suspect was bitten and treated at the scene by Acadian Ambulance personnel.
Gulfport police responded to the scene in Moss Point, where they took custody of both suspects and the vehicle. Gulfport is handling the investigation, Hutchins said in a press release.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
