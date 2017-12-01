One injured in early morning shooting in Gulfport

Gulfport police are investigating a shooting that happened around 4 a.m. Friday.
According to a Tweet from the Gulfport Police Department, the shooting happened in the 300 block of 31st Street. One person, a woman, was wounded with “non-life threatening injuries.”
Units are on scene of a reported shooting in the 300 block of 31st St. a female is reported to have sustained a non life threatening wound. Investigation is ongoing...— Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) December 1, 2017
