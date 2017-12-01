Crime

One injured in early morning shooting in Gulfport

December 01, 2017 05:24 AM

Gulfport police are investigating a shooting that happened around 4 a.m. Friday.

According to a Tweet from the Gulfport Police Department, the shooting happened in the 300 block of 31st Street. One person, a woman, was wounded with “non-life threatening injuries.”

