Crime

Their overnight guest was gone in the morning, police say, and so was the tenant’s car

By Robin Fitzgerald

November 30, 2017 06:35 PM

Biloxi

A Kiln man who stayed overnight as a guest at a Biloxi apartment took the tenant’s keys and vehicle without permission, police said.

Neville Stephen Conner, 29, took the keys while the tenant and another resident were sleeping, Biloxi Police Investigator Kris Hines said.

It happened early Thursday at a Andrew Apartments complex at 2224 Pass Road, he said.

Hancock County deputies found Conner, who is a felon, and the vehicle in Kiln later Thursday, Hines said.

Biloxi police arrested him on a charge of taking away a motor vehicle.

Conner had been held at the Harrison County jail in August and fined on misdemeanor convictions of shoplifting, receiving stolen property and drug possession. He had been arrested by D’Iberville police.

Conner faces felonies from April 27, when Hancock County deputies arrested him on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and a drug distribution. In that case, he was released from jail on bonds reduced to $10,000, the jail docket shows.

Conner was being held on the Biloxi charge Thursday at the Harrison County jail. He has a $25,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

