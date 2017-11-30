Biloxi police say this woman burglarized a vehicle in the IP Casino Resort parking garage about 10 p.m. Nov. 23. Police want the public's help to identify her.
Biloxi police say this woman burglarized a vehicle in the IP Casino Resort parking garage about 10 p.m. Nov. 23. Police want the public's help to identify her. Biloxi Police Department
Biloxi police say this woman burglarized a vehicle in the IP Casino Resort parking garage about 10 p.m. Nov. 23. Police want the public's help to identify her. Biloxi Police Department

Crime

She stole his car keys but didn’t leave with his vehicle, cops say.

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

November 30, 2017 05:24 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Biloxi

It took a while to figure out how a locked vehicle was burglarized on the fifth floor of the IP Casino Resort parking garage, police said.

It came as a surprise to the owner when he discovered the burglary about 10 p.m. Nov. 23.

A woman had stolen the keys from him, Investigator Tom Lamb said. The man later figured it out.

Who the woman is remains unknown, but surveillance cameras took pictures of a woman believed to be the burglar.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police described her as 5-foot-5 with brown hair and in her mid-30s.

To give a tip, call the Biloxi Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112 or email investigators at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

Or give an anonymous tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood

    Stephanie Morris of the Cypress Pointe neighborhood off of Canal Road in Harrison County wonders if there should be more involvement among the families in her neighborhood to provide support for each other. “there was a problem, and I wish we could have helped,” she said.

Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood

Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood 2:03

Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood
Burglary brings out security concerns in Gulfport 1:04

Burglary brings out security concerns in Gulfport
A family has questions for the person who killed their beloved Kimberly Watts 2:19

A family has questions for the person who killed their beloved Kimberly Watts

View More Video