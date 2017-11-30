She stole his car keys but didn’t leave with his vehicle, cops say.

It took a while to figure out how a locked vehicle was burglarized on the fifth floor of the IP Casino Resort parking garage, police said.
It came as a surprise to the owner when he discovered the burglary about 10 p.m. Nov. 23.
A woman had stolen the keys from him, Investigator Tom Lamb said. The man later figured it out.
Who the woman is remains unknown, but surveillance cameras took pictures of a woman believed to be the burglar.
Police described her as 5-foot-5 with brown hair and in her mid-30s.
To give a tip, call the Biloxi Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112 or email investigators at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
Or give an anonymous tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
