A 14-year-old told Slidell cops he took a Lexus for a test drive. It didn’t end well.

A 14-year-old boy who was caught driving a Lexus SUV Tuesday evening told Slidell Police that he was taking the vehicle for a test drive because he was considering buying it.
The police, who had pursued him the vehicle in a chase that ended with a head-on crash on Bayou Liberty Road, didn't buy the story.
Spokesman Daniel Seuzeneau said that police initially tried to stop the vehicle because the headlights were not on. The driver fled, leading police through Olde Towne Slidell and onto Bayou Liberty Road where the collision took place.
The youth then tried to flee on foot but was caught by Slidell Police K-9 Quest and his handler, Officer Clint McCall.
Never miss a local story.
Police learned that the youth had taken the SUV, which belonged to a friend of his father, Seuzeneau said. The vehicle, a 2013 Lexus R35, was for sale, but the owner told police that the 14-year-old did not have permission to drive it.
The teenager had taken the keys without the owner's knowledge, Seuzeneau said. The driver told police he had fled because he didn't have a driver's license.
He and the driver of the other vehicle were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
The youth was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention center with aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer by violent, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, negligent injury, no headlights, no driver's license and unauthorized use of a moveable.
For more New Orleans-area news stories, visit the New Orleans Advocate’s website.
Comments