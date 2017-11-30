Photos she sent a 13-year-old student on Snapchat got this teacher arrested, cops say

A Gretna school teacher was arrested and booked earlier this month after she allegedly sent naked photos to a student on the social media platform Snapchat, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Viridiana Figueroa-Ramos, 30 of Marrero, is a band teacher at L.W. Ruppel Academy for Advanced Studies, according to a staff directory. Figueroa-Ramos was arrested on Nov. 17 — the day the allegations were made — and booked on a count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
The school is located in Gretna, but JPSO handled the case because the images are believed to have been sent from unincorporated Jefferson.
According to Jefferson Parish School System spokesman Beth Branley, Figueroa-Ramos also teaches at four additional schools — Fisher Middle-High; McDonough 26 Elementary; Leo Kerner Elementary; and Terrytown Elementary.
Figueroa-Ramos is suspended without pay as an internal investigation is conducted. Parents of students at all five schools are in the process of being notified; there is no indication of any additional students having received images at this time.
Figuroa-Ramos' arrest came after rumors began circulating that a teacher was sending nude photos to a student, JPSO said. The school's principal was able to identify the student, 13, who received the images.
