Crime

She said she was 7 when the molestation began. Now 18, she’s accused a Gulfport man.

Sun Herald

November 29, 2017 05:55 PM

A Gulfport man has been arrested on three felony counts of touching of a child for lustful purposes after the victim came forward years later.

Nicholas Puffer, 38, was arrested after a report filed by the female victim, now 18, said Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson in a press release.

She alleged Puffer had molested her between the ages of 7-11 in Pass Christian.

After investigators conducted interviews, a warrant for Puffer’s arrest was issued, and he was arrested at his place of employment in Ocean Springs with the assistance of Ocean Springs police.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Puffer lives in the 800 block of Oakleigh Avenue in Gulfport.

He is being held in Harrison County jail in lieu of a $300,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood

    Stephanie Morris of the Cypress Pointe neighborhood off of Canal Road in Harrison County wonders if there should be more involvement among the families in her neighborhood to provide support for each other. “there was a problem, and I wish we could have helped,” she said.

Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood

Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood 2:03

Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood
Burglary brings out security concerns in Gulfport 1:04

Burglary brings out security concerns in Gulfport
A family has questions for the person who killed their beloved Kimberly Watts 2:19

A family has questions for the person who killed their beloved Kimberly Watts

View More Video