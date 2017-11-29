She said she was 7 when the molestation began. Now 18, she’s accused a Gulfport man.

A Gulfport man has been arrested on three felony counts of touching of a child for lustful purposes after the victim came forward years later.
Nicholas Puffer, 38, was arrested after a report filed by the female victim, now 18, said Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson in a press release.
She alleged Puffer had molested her between the ages of 7-11 in Pass Christian.
After investigators conducted interviews, a warrant for Puffer’s arrest was issued, and he was arrested at his place of employment in Ocean Springs with the assistance of Ocean Springs police.
Puffer lives in the 800 block of Oakleigh Avenue in Gulfport.
He is being held in Harrison County jail in lieu of a $300,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.
