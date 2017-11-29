Desire Martinez was arrested Nov. 28, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of felony simple assault.
Crime

Gulfport woman accused of punching ER nurse in the face

Sun Herald

November 29, 2017 04:21 PM

A Gulfport woman accused of punching a hospital employee in the face is being held in Harrison County jail.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a press release 33-year-old Desire Louise Martinez was arrested on a felony charge of simple assault on a public health employee

Martinez was transported to Garden Park Medical Center by American Medical Response to receive treatment for a medical emergency, he said.

While receiving care in the emergency room, Peterson said, Martinez punched a registered nurse in the face. Martinez was restrained, and the nurse received treatment for the minor injury, hesaid.

Martinez is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.

