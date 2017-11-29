Michael Glenn Bosarge
Crime

The business was burglarized. Video showed the suspected entered using a key.

By Yolanda Cruz

ycruz@sunherald.com

November 29, 2017 12:17 PM

Ocean Springs police say a man used a key to enter a business and help himself to cash.

Detective Capt. William Jackson police responded to a business at 2112 Bienville Blvd on a burglary call.

Using the store’s video, employees of the business identified the suspect as 37-year-old Michael Glenn Bosarge. Jackson said once the suspect realized officers were looking for him for questioning into the crime, he turned himself in.

After questioning, the suspect confessed that it was him and him alone who entered the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cash, Jackson said. Bosarge acquired the key from his girlfriend, taking them while she was sleeping.

Bosarge is currently held in the Ocean Springs Municipal Jail under a $20,000 bond.

