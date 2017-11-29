Christian Miller
Christian Miller Biloxi Police Department
Christian Miller Biloxi Police Department

Crime

He stole a car in Pascagoula and made it to Biloxi before he was caught, police say

Sun Herald

November 29, 2017 09:44 AM

Biloxi police Major Chris DeBack said in a new release that Christian Miller, 25, was arrested Monday on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Miller was arrested after he was stopped by Biloxi police and agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics in the 1900 block of Beach Boulevard in Biloxi. DeBack said it was discovered during the traffic stop that Miller was in possession of a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Pascagoula.

Miller was taken to the Harrison County jail where his bond was set at $10,000 by Judge Albert Fountain.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood

    Stephanie Morris of the Cypress Pointe neighborhood off of Canal Road in Harrison County wonders if there should be more involvement among the families in her neighborhood to provide support for each other. “there was a problem, and I wish we could have helped,” she said.

Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood

Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood 2:03

Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood
Burglary brings out security concerns in Gulfport 1:04

Burglary brings out security concerns in Gulfport
A family has questions for the person who killed their beloved Kimberly Watts 2:19

A family has questions for the person who killed their beloved Kimberly Watts

View More Video