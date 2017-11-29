He stole a car in Pascagoula and made it to Biloxi before he was caught, police say

Biloxi police Major Chris DeBack said in a new release that Christian Miller, 25, was arrested Monday on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Miller was arrested after he was stopped by Biloxi police and agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics in the 1900 block of Beach Boulevard in Biloxi. DeBack said it was discovered during the traffic stop that Miller was in possession of a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Pascagoula.
Miller was taken to the Harrison County jail where his bond was set at $10,000 by Judge Albert Fountain.
