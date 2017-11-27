Crime

‘State Agent’ garb leads to arrest of Bourbon Street bouncer

Associated Press

November 27, 2017 06:30 PM

NEW ORLEANS

The armed man running down Bourbon Street wasn’t a police officer, but he looked the part.

A state police news release says troopers patrolling New Orleans’ French Quarter late Sunday spotted a man wearing a gun belt and a bullet-proof vest emblazoned with the words “State Agent.” He was chasing another man, whom troopers helped apprehend.

The release says that as troopers handcuffed the captured man, the man in tactical gear stunned him with a Taser.

Later, troopers learned the man in the “State Agent” vest was actually a Bourbon Street bar bouncer.

Police say 39-year-old Wayne Lozier Jr. faces charges of aggravated battery and impersonating an officer. Records show he hasn’t entered a plea.

The unidentified second man was not arrested. Officials didn’t say what prompted the foot chase.

