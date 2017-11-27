18-year-old arrested after shot fired at car in Gautier, police say

Police have arrested an 18-year-old accused of firing from one vehicle into another, police said.
Officers arrested Blake Edward Anderson in a traffic stop after a report of a shooting about 2:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 90 near Dolphin Street, police Capt. Casey Baxter said.
Detectives recovered a firearm and arrested Anderson on a charge of drive-by shooting, Baxter said.
Police reported no injuries.
No information was being released on a possible motive.
Anderson was being held with no bond at the Jackson County jail pending an initial court appearance on Monday.
Baxter said the shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
