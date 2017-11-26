Brandon Michael Cole was arrested Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office on two charges of burglary or home invasion.
Brandon Michael Cole was arrested Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office on two charges of burglary or home invasion.
Jackson County Adult Detention Center

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017

November 26, 2017 11:05 AM

Coast law enforcement agencies made these felony arrests on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

The charges are listed as shown on county jail dockets at the time the Sun Herald accessed them.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports daily, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

