George County wreck leaves one woman dead, official says

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

November 23, 2017 10:33 AM

A two-vehicle wreck in George County Wednesday left a 75-year-old Lucedale woman dead, a Mississippi Highway Patrol official said.

The woman, driving a 2010 Honda CRV, was leaving a turning bay for the right northbound lane of Mississippi 63 in George County when a 2016 Chevrolet 2500, also traveling northbound, struck the back of the CRV.

The woman was forced off the road and crashed into a tree, said MHP Cpl. Chase Elkins, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck and two passengers were taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Elkins said all parties involved in the wreck were wearing seat belts.

The investigation is ongoing, Elkins said.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

