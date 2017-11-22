Eric Price and Antonio Johnson
Two men arrested in St. Martin drive-by shooting

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

November 22, 2017 04:35 PM

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested two men in connection with a Tuesday afternoon drive-by shooting in a St. Martin neighborhood.

Antonio Johnson, 27, of D’Iberville, and 26-year-old Gulfport resident Eric Price were each arrested on a charge of drive-by shooting.

Jasckson County sheriff’s spokeswoman Marcia Hill said deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a home on Columbus Circle on Tuesday afternoon.

No one was wounded in the shooting, but the homeowner was able to give deputies the name, address and vehicle description of one of the suspects.

Johnson and Price were arrested at Lemoyne Apartments in D’Iberville. They are held at the Jackson County jail, each on a bond of $15,000.

Price, a convicted felon, is also facing charges of tampering with evidence and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in an unrelated case in Harrison County.

