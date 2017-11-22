They made fake credit cards with real people’s names. Judge says it’s time to pay up.

A California couple made fake debit, credit and gift cards with names they found on the internet and racked up more than $3,800 in charges.
Eric Spikes, 26, and Destanee Morgan, 28, both of Stockton, California, committed their crimes in Biloxi, court records show.
A federal judge in Gulfport has sent them to prison on guilty pleas and ordered them to repay the money.
The couple used the money to make purchases and to buy money orders.
Spikes and Morgan were in possession of 58 counterfeit cards in Biloxi on Nov. 14, 2016, an indictment said. Spikes used bogus cards to make purchases that same day and sent money to Africa.
A few days earlier, Morgan had rented a car using another person’s identity and made purchases as well.
Spikes was driving the rental car in Biloxi when he and Morgan were found with the bogus cards, and he had several fake cards in his wallet, a document said.
The cards appeared to be authorized by Bancorp South, Woodforest National Bank, Keesler Federal Credit Union, Camp Shelby Credit Union, Wells Fargo, Capital One and several other financial institutions.
Spikes and Morgan had equipment to make cards, and used cardholders’ information by encoding it on magnetic strips on the back of the fake cards.
A federal grand jury indicted the couple on three counts each in March. Spikes accepted a plea deal July 26 and Morgan accepted a deal Nov. 16, court records show.
Senior U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. sentenced them Monday.
He gave Spikes a 33-month prison term and Morgan a 30-month prison term.
Morgan also is accused of similar crimes in California, a court paper said.
