Fugitive wanted in Missouri killing of 72-year-old has been captured in Gulfport

Federal officers in Gulfport arrested a Missouri fugitive Monday night who is charged with the murder of a 72-year-old Independence man.
Nathan Hendricks, 46, of Hermann, Mo., had been on the run since Oct. 30, the night that William Domann was found dead in a bloody home invasion.
Officers acting on information provided to the Independence police went to a residence in Gulfport and found Hendricks hiding behind it. Hendricks initially lied about who he was, police said, but his identity was quickly confirmed and he was taken into custody.
Hendricks is one of three men charged with Domann’s death.
Hendricks, Xavier Otero and Onelio Garcia, both 32 and from Kansas City, Kansas, are charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary. Otero and Garcia were taken into custody Nov. 2.
When arrested, Hendricks was with Sheila Casey, 48, who was described in court documents as having been the girlfriend of both Hendricks and Domann.
Casey has not been named a suspect in the case, but a person of interest. She is not in custody, police said Tuesday.
The “great news” of Hendricks’ arrest was greeted with relief, said son Tony Domann, in a text to The Kansas City Star on Tuesday.
“It’s been a struggle to grieve over the loss when two (people being sought by police) are wandering around. … Anger and sadness don’t go well together and maybe now we can truly begin to grieve and breathe a little easier.
“I cannot express how thankful I am with the determination of the Independence Police Department,” he said.
Court records with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office in Missouri described alleged events that led to William Domann’s death.
A woman identified as “Sheila” in court documents told investigators that Hendricks was her ex-boyfriend and had been threatening to “rough” Domann up. A person had asked Domann to hide a Corvette that Hendricks had stolen. Hendricks wanted it back.
Prosecutors say Otero told police that Garcia and Hendricks contacted him about robbing somebody of $100,000.
Prosecutors allege that Hendricks dropped off Garcia and Otero at Domann’s home and went to park the car. Otero told police he and Garcia forcibly entered the house and found Domann in his bedroom.
Otero apparently was wounded in a struggle with a gun and left a blood trail followed by investigators.
The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
