Someone entered a popular Gulfport pizzeria well after closing and left with cash

A burglar broke in at C.A. Sarducci’s Pizzeria early Saturday morning and left with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
The break-in occurred about 2:06 a.m., Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said Monday.
The restaurant is at 1116 Cowan Road, just north of Pass Road.
It’s unclear if the burglar left on foot or in a vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Tipsters also can give information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at its website, mscoastcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information that leads to a felony arrest.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
