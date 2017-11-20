Crime

Someone entered a popular Gulfport pizzeria well after closing and left with cash

By Robin Fitzgerald

November 20, 2017 04:35 PM

Gulfport

A burglar broke in at C.A. Sarducci’s Pizzeria early Saturday morning and left with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The break-in occurred about 2:06 a.m., Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said Monday.

The restaurant is at 1116 Cowan Road, just north of Pass Road.

It’s unclear if the burglar left on foot or in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Tipsters also can give information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at its website, mscoastcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information that leads to a felony arrest.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

