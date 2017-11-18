He broke into a pawn shop and took guns and she was his look-out, federal agent says

Two 19-year-olds are suspected in the break-in of an Ocean Springs pawn shop and the theft of firearms from the business, a court document says.
Zachery Joseph Hunter and Linda Gail Hensley are held for federal marshals pending a grand jury review.
They are accused of stealing weapons from 3rd Coast Pawn and Jewelry, a licensed federal firearms dealer. The shop is on Bienville Boulevard, also known as U.S. 90, just west of Cox Avenue.
Hunter and Hensley both admitted the burglary and theft in an interview with a federal agent on Nov. 8, an Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent wrote in an affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Hunter came up with the idea and Hensley waited outside as a look-out while Hunter broke in. Hunter set off the alarm, and he and Hensley ran to a vehicle and they drove off.
D’Iberville police arrested them after a traffic stop. They were in a 1999 Lincoln Town Car and left a gas station at a high speed, causing the vehicle’s rear tires to lose traction.
Police searched the Town Car and found marijuana and two firearms, the agent said. An investigator checked the National Crime Information Center database and saw that both firearms had been reported stolen in Ocean Springs, the agent said.
One gun was a Taurus P-22, a semi-automatic pistol, with an obliterated serial number. The other was a Ruger 9mm pistol.
Police called for an ATF agent, who interviewed the couple.
The affidavit does not say if the burglary happened the date of their arrests. The pawn shop owner declined to speak to the Sun Herald in a phone call.
Hunter and Hensley have been held since their arrests. Magistrate Judge Robert Walker denied bond for each of them in a hearing on Tuesday.
