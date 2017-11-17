He molested children in Harrison and Jackson counties. Then, he filmed the acts.

A convicted child molester admitted Friday to molesting and filming more Coast children in Jackson County.
Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced George Joseph Ramp Jr., 41, to serve 45 years in prison for molesting children and possessing more than 4,000 pornographic images of kids.
The sentence came after Ramp pleaded guilty Friday to three counts of child exploitation and two counts of touching of a child for lustful purposes. The victims included at three 6-year-old children and a 2-year-old child, prosecutors said.
Friday’s sentence came just three days after a Harrison County judge ordered Ramp to serve 45 years for the same crimes there. The sentences in both counties will run concurrently, meaning Ramp will serve a total of 45 years in prison.
“This case is a perfect example of how child exploitation cases are not victimless crimes,” Jackson County District Attorney Tony Lawrence said. “The defendant violated the trust the victim’s family gave him and used the child to satisfy his lustful and depraved sexual desires. He continued to abuse this child by capturing the images of his abuse on his phone.”
Ramp pleaded guilty to similar charges in Harrison County.
Ramp had been out of prison for two years for child molestation when he was arrested in the cases in Harrison and Jackson counties.
Harrison County deputies discovered the child pornography after they caught Ramp selling electronics in a parking lot in Saucier in 2015. It was during that encounter that deputies found a digital camera’s memory card on Ramp that contained the child pornography.
According to prosecutors, Ramp had been using his phone to film at least one of the victims.
A cyber crime investigation followed.
“This defendant was brought to justice because of the cooperation and joint efforts of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s departments,” Jackson County Assistant District Attorney Shon Ellerby said. “Because of their investigation, we were able to resolve this case through a guilty plea, which saved the victim’s family from reliving this nightmare at trial. I hope this sentence demonstrates that we will hold those accountable who abuse children in our community.”
