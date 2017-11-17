Two neighbors paid their bills online. They used an elderly man’s money, sheriff says

Two Saucier neighbors stole an elderly man’s identity and used his banking information to pay their bills online, an official said.
Investigators believe there are other victims, too, Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said.
Shara Faye Leon, 39, and Lynda Wolfe, 55, who both live on Savage Lane, face multiple charges in the unauthorized use of a Hancock County man’s banking information.
“They had some check numbers and bank routing numbers and were using other people’s money to pay their own bills,” Adam said.
“We believe one of them knew the victim. We also believe there are other victims.”
Leon and Wolfe were each arrested on charges of exploitation of a vulnerable adult, identity theft, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit identity theft.
Investigators arrested Leon on Wednesday and Wolfe on Thursday.
Leon’s bond has been set at $55,000. Wolfe was being held without bond Friday pending a court hearing.
Adam is urging the elderly to check their bank accounts and to call the sheriff’s department if they see anything suspicious.
To give a tip or file a complaint, call Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
