Wife of Jackson County sheriff’s captain embezzled more than $30,000 from her employer

By Margaret Baker

November 17, 2017 05:00 AM

A Pascagoula woman was married to a high-ranking Jackson County sheriff's deputy when she embezzled more than $30,000 from her job as a payroll clerk, court records show.

Stacy Michelle Chamberlain, 38, has since admitted to stealing the money while handling payroll at Romar Offshore Welding in Moss Point. She stole the funds between Dec. 22, 2013, and Aug. 1, 2014, records show.

At the time of the crime, Chamberlain’s husband, David Chamberlain, was a captain in the administrative division of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and later a captain over standards and training in the sheriff’s department. David Chamberlain has since retired.

Stacy Chamberlain pleaded guilty to the embezzlement charge Oct. 26.

Special Judge Richard McKenzie was appointed to hear the case.

McKenzie sentenced Stacy Chamberlain to a non-adjudicated sentence of five years of probation and ordered her to pay the $11,557 she still owes in restitution.

Because the sentence is non-adjudicated, Stacy Chamberlain will not have a felony record if she stays out of trouble, passes drug and alcohol screenings and pays all court costs and restitution in full.

The judge waived any fines in the case.

Stacy Chamberlain was indicted on the embezzlement charge in November 2014.

Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45

