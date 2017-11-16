Madison Marie Parker
She’s accused of assaulting and robbing two men. Now she and two others are in custody.

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

November 16, 2017 04:20 PM

An 18-year-old Gulfport woman has been arrested with two juveniles accused of robbing two men by force, police said.

Madison Marie Parker was with several juveniles who assaulted and robbed two 18-year-old men, causing injuries to their heads, Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said in a news release.

Fulks said the wounded men told police it happened before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Tropical Cove. The street, lined with townhouses, is off Pass Road between between Anniston Avenue and Ford Street.

Harrison County deputies helped find the three, who were arrested in the 20000 block of Eddy Road near Pass Christian, Fulks said.

Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set Parker’s bonds at a total of $50,000.

She remained in jail on a robbery charge Thursday afternoon.

The two juveniles were taken to the Harrison County Youth Detention Center, Fulks said.

