He was shot ‘for no apparent reason,’ police say. Now 2 men are in custody.

By Yolanda Cruz

ycruz@sunherald.com

November 16, 2017 03:10 PM

Two men are in custody after police investigated an early morning shooting in Moss Point.

Demetrius Howard, 30, and Patrick Thompson, 26, both of Pascagoula, were each arrested on a charge of aggravated assault after the victim claimed the men shot him for no apparent reason, according to Moss Point Police Chief Calvin Hutchins.

Hutchins said Moss Point police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Gautier Street near Fernando Avenue about 1:25 a.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived on scene and later discovered the victim with gunshot wounds to his neck and face. Witnesses at the scene informed officers they observed a white Honda Accord fleeing.

An officer in the area spotted a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop, Hutchins said. The driver, Howard, was detained.

Thompson surrendered to Moss Point Police Department about 8:30 a.m.

Both men are currently being held at the Jackson County jail waiting an initial appearance before Judge Keith Miller.

The victim was transported to Singing River Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Yolanda Cruz: 228-896-2340, @yolie.cruz93

