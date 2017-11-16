Man sought in a Biloxi drive-by shooting found about 240 miles away

A man sought in a drive-by shooting that sent bullets into an apartment on Rodenberg Avenue has been arrested after being found in Humphrey County, police said.
Javaris Ramsey, 19, of Gulfport, is one of three Gulfport men sought in the Sept. 17 shooting, Biloxi Police Maj. Christopher De Back said.
Ramsey was found about 240 miles from Gulfport.
Humphrey County deputies arrested him Tuesday, De Back said.
Ramsey and two other men, arrested weeks earlier, are acquainted with the victim in the apartment. The shooting occurred after an argument, he said.
No one was injured in the shooting,
Ramsey was booked at the Harrison County jail late Wednesday night. He was being held on a bond of $150,000 set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
Fountain set bonds at $300,000 each for Durente Yarbor, 18, and Aseante Taylor, 20. Fountain and Yarbor remain in custody. Yarbor isn’t eligible to post bail; his bonds on two pending auto burglary charges have been revoked.
