Javaris Ramsey
Javaris Ramsey Biloxi Police Department
Javaris Ramsey Biloxi Police Department

Crime

Man sought in a Biloxi drive-by shooting found about 240 miles away

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

November 16, 2017 03:09 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Biloxi

A man sought in a drive-by shooting that sent bullets into an apartment on Rodenberg Avenue has been arrested after being found in Humphrey County, police said.

Javaris Ramsey, 19, of Gulfport, is one of three Gulfport men sought in the Sept. 17 shooting, Biloxi Police Maj. Christopher De Back said.

Ramsey was found about 240 miles from Gulfport.

Humphrey County deputies arrested him Tuesday, De Back said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ramsey and two other men, arrested weeks earlier, are acquainted with the victim in the apartment. The shooting occurred after an argument, he said.

No one was injured in the shooting,

Ramsey was booked at the Harrison County jail late Wednesday night. He was being held on a bond of $150,000 set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

Fountain set bonds at $300,000 each for Durente Yarbor, 18, and Aseante Taylor, 20. Fountain and Yarbor remain in custody. Yarbor isn’t eligible to post bail; his bonds on two pending auto burglary charges have been revoked.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Burglary brings out security concerns in Gulfport

    Bella Rose Boutique manager Cecilia Patricks says that since a Sunday night burglary at their store on Cowan Road in Gulfport, they and other merchants at the Bridgewater shopping center.

Burglary brings out security concerns in Gulfport

Burglary brings out security concerns in Gulfport 1:04

Burglary brings out security concerns in Gulfport
A family has questions for the person who killed their beloved Kimberly Watts 2:19

A family has questions for the person who killed their beloved Kimberly Watts
Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice… 1:16

Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice…

View More Video