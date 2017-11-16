Man had child porn and his girlfriend molested a child, attorney general says

A Pass Christian couple has been arrested in an investigation of child pornography and suspicions of child molestation.
Attorney General Jim Hood said agents with his Cyber Crime Division arrested Breland Sellers, 29, Tuesday on a charge of exploitation of a child. That’s the state’s charge involving child pornography.
On Wednesday, agents arrested Sellers’ girlfriend, 28-year-old Kristina Lynn Crose, on a charge of gratification of lust, Hood said. That charge also is known as touching a child for lustful purposes and applies in cases in which the alleged victim is under the age of 14.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the child involved in the complaint against Crose also involved pornographic images of the child.
Sellers was booked at the Jackson County jail and was being transferred to the Harrison County jail, Hood said in a news release.
Crose was booked at the Harrison County jail.
Their bonds are set at $75,000 for Sellers and $50,000 for Crose.
The exploitation charge carries maximum penalties of 40 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.
Unlawful touching of a child is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Hood said the Harrison, Jackson and Mobile county sheriff’s departments assisted in the investigation. Sheriff’s investigators in Harrison and Jackson counties are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Hood said the case will be prosecuted by Special Assistant AG Brandon Ogburn.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
