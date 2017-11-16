Tips lead to fifth arrest in Victoria’s Secret shoplifting case

The last of five women sought in a felony shoplifting at Victoria’s Secret lingerie shop has been arrested, leading to Crime Stoppers’ announcement that rewards will be paid to tipsters.
Police arrested Sadie Jean Bennett, 58, Wednesday after Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers received tips that identified her, Biloxi Police Investigator Justin Branning said. Several law enforcement agencies helped, he said.
A group of women from Jackson were filmed by surveillance cameras on Sept. 19 as they left the shop with $4,000 in merchandise, Branning said. Pictures of the suspects were published by the Sun Herald.
“With the arrest of the last person, Crime Stoppers is pleased to announce we will pay on several tips that we received and led to arrests,” Crime Stoppers Director Lori Massey said.
Never miss a local story.
“Because there were five suspects, it was unlikely that we would get one tip that named all five people. If we get more than one tip that leads to an arrest, each one who gave the tip qualifies for a reward.”
Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest. The top amount is reserved for a crime of violence, Massey said.
Several hundred dollars will be paid out in rewards in the shoplifting case, she said.
Bennett was booked at the Harrison County jail Wednesday night. Her hometown was not immediately available.
She was being held on a $50,000 bond, the same amount set for the other four women.
Trasonya Anderson, 40, is held with no bond. She is on parole on a felony shoplifting conviction from Rankin County, the state prison website shows.
Ashley Showers and Tequila Jackson, both 34, and KeShanna Laquality Johnson, 21, are each free on bond.
Showers, Jackson and Trasonya Anderson were booked at the Harrison County jail Oct. 25 after Jackson police arrested them on the Biloxi warrants.
Johnson turned herself in to Biloxi police the day the others were jailed.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments