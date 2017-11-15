More Videos

Crime

‘Please take extra precautions,’ Gulfport boutique owner warns after burglary

By Kate Magandy

kmagandy@sunherald.com

November 15, 2017 5:00 AM

A Gulfport business owner is warning others to make sure security systems are in place as the holidays approach after the business was burglarized Monday night.

Lee and Haley Ruiz own Bella Rose Boutique, which has locations in Biloxi and Gulfport. Lee Ruiz posted on the store’s social media account that the Gulfport shop on Cowan Road was broken into just after 11 p.m. Monday night.

The store safe and all the cash were taken from the store. A security video shows a man in a white hooded sweatshirt go to the cash register and take money out.

“Local businesses, please make sure you have a security system,” Ruiz posted. “The holidays are approaching; please take extra precautions. We would hate for this to happen to anyone else.”

Ruiz is offering a reward for any leads that lead to the arrest of suspects in the burglary.

Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy

View More Video