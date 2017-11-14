Sun Herald stock photo
Man wearing wig, sunglasses and scarf robs bank in Waveland, police say

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

November 14, 2017 06:35 PM

Police are searching for a man in a wig suspected of robbing a bank just before closing time, Waveland police say.

Police Chief David Allen said the man walked into Hancock Bank on U.S.90 around 5:30 p.m. and handed a teller a note indicating that he had a weapon and demanded money.

The man left the bank in an unknown direction, Allen said, and police are not sure if he left in a vehicle or on foot.

“Investigators are currently at the bank collecting video from it and surrounding businesses, interviewing witnesses and processing the scene,” Allen said Tuesday night.

The suspect was wearing a black leather jacket, black jogger pants, sunglasses, a plaid scarf and a wig with orange tips.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Waveland Police Department at 228-255-9191 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

There are four Hancock Bank branches in Hancock County — two in Bay St. Louis, one in Waveland and one in Kiln.

The Waveland branch is open until 5:30 p.m.

Police are asking anyone who sees the man to call 911.

